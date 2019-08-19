TRAVERSE CITY — Stort-term rental owners in townships around Traverse City face a shifting regulatory landscape, with some governments tightening or tweaking rules, others adding new ones altogether and another debating how — or if — to allow them.
East Bay Township trustees recently amended its short-term rental ordinance, township Supervisor Beth Friend said. They relaxed the original ordinance’s rental frequency restriction and dropped unenforceable language concerning septic system inspections.
Rental owners in East Bay Township now can host one renter every four days, Friend said. That’s shorter than the previous rule of one every seven days.
Septic systems for rental properties must be pumped, or at least examined, once every three years, according to the ordinance. Original language requiring inspection by a professional was dropped because there are no local inspectors certified under the programs mentioned, Friend said.
Other rules stayed put, including a yearly relicensing requirement, rules barring renters from parking along public and private roads and more, the ordinance reads.
“I’m going to tell you that I think most of the rental property owners who have a good rental system and don’t have many complaints from their neighbors will largely find this ordinance is not an issue, that they can easily comply with these things,” Friend said.
The township adopted its ordinance in 2018 but paused enforcement in February after a group of rental owners banded together and threatened to sue. They contested what they saw as unfair, arbitrary and possibly illegal regulations.
Samantha Fall owns a short-term rental property in the township and started a group of other owners. She welcomed the loosened rental frequency restriction — other owners told township officials the previous rule threatened to block much of their business.
The changes don’t fix everything, Fall said — she’s considering selling her property to avoid the headache. But the group decided to see how the new rules are enforced.
“As a group, even though we were divided on it, we all came forth as a united front to agree with the latest version and work with it,” she said.
Those who applied for a permit under the new rules are due a $100 refund after trustees agreed to drop the fee to $350, Friend said. That’ll cost the township about $5,000.
It’s money that otherwise would’ve paid for East Bay’s contract with Host Compliance, a company helping the township register rental owners and find rule-dodgers, Friend said. East Bay will pay the company $19,000 this year, and Friend worries permit fees won’t cover the township’s short-term renting-related costs.
Friend said the just-passed rules don’t apply to owner-occupied rentals. They’re more akin to bed-and-breakfasts, which are exempt from the ordinance. Township planners are considering how to handle these types of rentals, and the township won’t penalize their owners while rules are under consideration, she said.
Meanwhile, other township leaders made their own decisions on short-term renting rules — widely defined as staying less than 30 days.
HARSHER PENALTIES
Acme Township trustees at a recent meeting adopted harsher fines for ordinance-breakers, township Supervisor Jay Zollinger said.
Permit-holders who violate the ordinance now face penalties of $250 for the first offense to $2,250 and permit suspension for the third, according to Zollinger and meeting documents. Violation tallies for each permit holder are now cumulative and no longer reset at year’s end.
Those who rented for 14 days or less per year, previously exempt, now need permits, Zollinger said.
Acme Township adopted its ordinance in November 2017, documents show.
Stiffer penalties aim to snuff out issues with people flouting the rules and being obnoxious to neighbors, Zollinger said.
“We thought maybe we’d just tighten some of that up and help it go away,” he said.
LONG LAKE ADOPTS
Long Lake Township trustees recently adopted a new ordinance regulating short-term rentals, township Supervisor Karen Rosa said. It’s been in the works for a few years and aims to address issues with short-term renting as the business takes off in the township and elsewhere.
Rental owners need a certificate from the township, the ordinance states. Certification requirements include providing information about the property’s septic system, including a permit or certificate from the Grand Traverse County Health Department.
Certificate-holders or their caretaker must be reachable by phone at all times and within 30 minutes of the property to handle emergencies, according to the ordinance. Quiet hours are from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., and occupancy would be limited to two renters per bedroom.
Violators face suspensions ranging from three months for first-time offenders to permanent for third-timers, according to the ordinance.
Rosa said owners can register starting Oct. 1, and enforcement will start Jan. 1, 2020.
The ordinance aims to strike a balance between those who want to rent their properties and those against short-term rentals in the township, Rosa said.
The township also will contract with Host Compliance for $15,000, Rosa said.
ELMWOOD ON HOLD
Ordinances in Elmwood Township don’t specifically address short-term renting, but do allow bed-and-breakfasts, township Supervisor Jeff Shaw said. So owner-occupied rentals technically are OK, but others aren’t.
The township recently placed a six-month moratorium on enforcing the rule while officials decide what to do, Shaw said. They sent a survey to residents asking whether short-term renting should be allowed and, if so, where and how many.
Survey results — due next week — will give township officials guidance as they work on the issue, Shaw said. He wants to head off problems like noise, trash and problem parking while allowing for the long-running practice.
“It’s a balance, and we’re trying to do our best to figure out what’s going to be best for everybody,” he said.
