TRAVERSE CITY — The Cherryland Humane Society helps pets find their forever families. Billie, however, found her home at the shelter. The one-eyed gray cat has been serving as the organization’s office assistant since 2017.
On June 23, Billie celebrated her 10th birthday surrounded by coworkers, volunteers, and her best friend, Cooper the pit bull, who belongs to the organization’s Executive Director Heidi Yates.
“Billie is living a great life here at the shelter and gets so much attention,” Naomi Washburn, Cherryland Humane Society’s communication and marketing director, said.
Billie had a pink princess-themed party to celebrate her milestone birthday. Snacks and dog-friendly cookies were available for guests. And, of course, there was cake.
Well-wishers donated supplies, like food and cleaners to the shelter in honor of the cat.
Washburn describes Billie’s role in the office as “kind of like a manager.” She said the cat likes to sit on people’s shoulders while they work, walk across computers, and watch guests come into the shelter. Billie’s biography on the Cherryland Humane Society website says she makes visits to nursing homes as well.
One of Billie’s most essential roles in the office is evaluating dogs’ temperament toward cats. Washburn commented that Billie is fearless and willing to meet any dog.
“It’s crucial to us being able to have dogs accurately depicted to potential adoptive families,” Washburn said.
The Cherryland Humane Society website says the organization helps more than 650 animals every year. Billie was one of them.
Washburn described Billie’s condition when she came to the shelter as “close to death.” She was an underfed stray, with multiple infections and an over-grooming issue because of a neurological problem.
The infections eventually led to the loss of Billie’s eye and hearing in one ear.
Billie spent months healing at the shelter. During that time, Washburn said the staff bonded with the sassy cat.
“She’s a survivor, and you wouldn’t even be able to tell,” Washburn said.
Washburn added Billie doesn’t show signs of slowing down in her old age.
“She’s full of energy and life. She kind of represents what we try to do here at the shelter: to give animals another chance at a happy life.”
