TRAVERSE CITY — When Kathy Gray began as a nurse at Munson Medical Center more than 50 years ago, she never could have imagined where her career would take her.
Last summer, Gray won Michigan State University’s prestigious Alumni Service Award in recognition for all the medical care she has provided abroad as a nurse practitioner.
But at the award ceremony, Gray said she alone didn’t earn it, rather it was because of the entire team of people who have stood by her.
“I got on stage at Michigan State and said ‘Listen, it is not just me,’” she recounted. “It takes a village; nothing happens in a vacuum.”
Her pastor and friend from Central United Methodist Church, Chris Lane, said that’s exactly who Kathy is.
“She’s a matriarch for this place.”
Since she was a young girl, her dream was to become a nurse.
“I wasn’t somebody who played with dolls, except my sister’s dolls, and I would line them up in the hallway in our house in California and I would play hospital ship.”
When Gray, who is originally from southern California, first started work at Munson in 1977, the hourly pay was $12.64.
She started out in the coronary care department, but quickly moved to intensive care and the emergency department, where she spent the remainder of her time at Munson.
“Back in those days, if we had anyone who was in a terrible accident or who had a gunshot wound, they had to be taken by ambulance — since there was no helicopter service — down to Grand Rapids,” Gray said. “So we started campaigning for a trauma center.”
Gray remembered the biggest obstacle in their way was having 24-hour on-site anesthesia readily available. This was only the beginning of Gray’s medical advocacy work, both in the community and overseas.
“I always, always, always wanted to do mission work,” she said. “I wanted to go somewhere else and take care of people that couldn’t take care of themselves.”
In 2004, she fulfilled her childhood dream and traveled to Zambia to help screen more than 800 children for HIV and AIDS.
“That was heartbreaking,” she said. “Because you go and you spend the time and the money to go to these places that desperately need help, and then we left, with no follow-up.”
After that trip, Gray remembers coming back home and standing in Meijer as the first Christmas carols of the season played on the radio. Tears began to stream down her face, while she hid in the diaper aisle and cried.
“I just sobbed, what had I done,” she said. “So, I was determined that any kind of mission trip I went on again would have lasting effects.”
She found that three years later.
Gray was selected to serve as a nurse practitioner on the mercy ship, MV Anastasis, serving child soldiers from the Liberian Civil War and women who had been victims of female genital cutting earlier in their lives.
“I’ve been a big supporter of mercy ships, because I know how important it is the work that they do there.”
In recent years, Gray partnered alongside Lane and the Central United Methodist Church in medical trips to Haiti, culminating in the opening of the Women’s Health and Birthing Center this past month.
Lane said church members and supporters donated more than $130,000 to the project, and Gray still serves as a board member for Soaring Unlimited.
“Kathy is this interesting mix of maternal energy, approachability by people who do not speak her language, and this medical expertise that she’s comfortable to engage in,” he said. “She’s a renaissance woman.”
Gray said, when they first acquired land next to the original medical center, they held a meeting for 17 local community leaders. That’s where they decided that a women’s health center was what the community needed the most.
“Everybody had lost a wife, a mother, a sister, a child, a neighbor who had died during childbirth,” she said. “So that was the beginning for the push to build a women’s clinic and a midwifery center there.”
Since its opening, Gray happily reported that there have already been successful births there.
She said she’s excited for the future, and has no plans of retiring from her volunteer efforts.
