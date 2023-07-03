INTERLOCHEN — The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in a malicious destruction of property case that occurred over the weekend.
Early in the morning of July 1, two people allegedly vandalized sprinkler heads at the Interlochen Golf Course, officials reported.
Security camera footage captured images of the people who law enforcement believe damaged the property.
If you have any information about the incident, contact 231-409-4946 or submit a tip using this link: www.gtcountymi.gov/2577/Citizen-On-Line-Reporting.
