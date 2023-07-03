INTERLOCHEN — The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in a malicious destruction of property case that happened over the weekend.
Early in the morning on July 1, two people allegedly vandalized sprinkler heads at the Interlochen Golf Course, officials reported.
Security camera footage captured the people who law enforcement believe damaged the property.
Citizens with any information about the incident are asked to contact 231-409-4946 or submit a tip using this link: www.gtcountymi.gov/2577/Citizen-On-Line-Reporting.
