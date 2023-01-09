TRAVERSE CITY — Two cars were allegedly set ablaze on private property, and there are currently no suspects in custody.
On Friday at about 11 p.m. a passerby driving on Karlin Road in Grant Township called 911 after seeing two cars on fire on private property in the 8000 block of Karlin Road, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office Capt. Randy Fewless said.
As of Monday morning, Fewless said they believe a piece of fabric was shoved into the gas tank before being lit on fire. The sheriff's office is currently investigating the case on suspicion of arson.
The two cars involved in the fire were a 2013 Ford Explorer and a 2015 Chevy Silverado, both owned by the same people who own the private property they were parked on, police reports state.
Fewless said the cars have not been moved or towed since the fire because the owners are waiting to hear back from their insurance provider.
The case remains under investigation, and no suspects have been identified as of Monday morning.
The detective bureau is asking for anyone who has any information on this case to call 231-995-5012.
