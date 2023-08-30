TRAVERSE CITY — Lois Gilbert, 76, from Traverse City, died in the crash on U.S. 31 South on Monday evening, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office reported.
Gilbert was riding in the passenger seat of a Chevy Equinox driven by a 79-year-old Traverse City woman when they were T-boned by a pick-up truck driven by a 64-year-old Grand Rapids man, Capt. Brandon Brinks said.
The Chevy Equinox driver was taken to Munson Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries and Gilbert was pronounced dead on the scene.
Brinks said he was unsure what the exact nature of the two women's relationship was, but confirmed they were romantically involved at the time of the crash.
As of Wednesday morning, he did not know if the driver was still in the hospital.
Drugs, alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash.
The reason for the crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.