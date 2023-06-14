TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the woman who died in a crash on Tuesday. 

Stephanie Carpenter, 34, from Williamsburg, died after her car crashed into a tree, according to Lt. Brian Giddis from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. 

She was driving her Chevy Trailblazer southbound on Five Mile Road in East Bay Township at approximately 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday when she crossed over the center line and hit a tree. 

She was pronounced dead on the scene, he said.

The cause of the crash and the case remain under investigation. 

