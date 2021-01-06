SUTTONS BAY — Area law enforcement officers reported a more calm and less crime-filled New Year’s Eve than past years, with suspicions the ongoing pandemic may be why.
That didn’t stop area sheriff’s deputies and other road patrol police officers from making sure, though. And some did find drunken drivers, but authorities said perhaps fewer than in more typical years.
Records show Leelanau County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over 26 motorists between Dec. 31 and the early morning hours of Jan. 1, but made only two arrests: one for drunken driving and one for driving with a suspended license.
The drunken driving arrest was just after 2 a.m. Dec. 31 on South West Bayshore Drive, and the other arrest happened just after midnight Jan. 1 also on South West Bayshore Drive.
Sheriff Mike Borkovich said road patrol officers especially focus on traffic during holidays when people are traditionally out drinking and potentially driving, but this year’s number of traffic stops were “just people’s activities,” he said.
“We don’t hesitate to pull people over for traffic violations,” Borkovich said.
At least 10 of the deputies’ traffic stops happened on either North or South Bayshore Drive, while six happened on Traverse Highway, records show.
“There really wasn’t anything going on,” Borkovich said. “Most people were smart about the holiday with the pandemic.”
In Grand Traverse County, records show deputies pulled over seven vehicles between Dec. 31 and the early hours of Jan. 1. Among those traffic stops, deputies made four drunken driving arrests: two in the 10 o’clock hour Dec. 31 and two after 2 a.m. Jan. 1.
Lt. Chris Oosse said a couple of extra Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s deputies were on road patrol that night, paid for through a grant from the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.
Oosse said traffic seemed about average across the county this New Year’s Eve. Call logs show deputies also responded to three crashes in Grand Traverse County in which a motorist left the scene.
In neighboring Benzie County, Undersheriff Greg Hubers said this New Year’s Eve seemed to have less traffic than typical years, “probably because of the pandemic.”
“I don’t want to ever say the ‘Q’ word, but it was certainly lighter traffic than normal and less incidents than the past several years,” Hubers said.
In Kalkaska County, Sheriff Pat Whiteford said his deputies didn’t make any drunken driving arrests; traffic seemed down from the average New Year’s Eve, he said.
“I didn’t get any calls or texts, so that was a good sign,” Whiteford said. “It was an even keel, so to speak. The bars weren’t open.”
Overall, the Kalkaska County sheriff said it was an “uneventful” New Year’s Eve.
Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean said his deputies made a couple of drunken driving arrests on New Year’s Eve, but spent more time responding to domestic violence calls that involved alcohol.
