LELAND — Investigators are warning locals to stay vigilant and avoid scams after a man was swindled out of thousands.
The man, a Leland Township resident, was recently the subject of a phone scam, according to a Leelanau County Sheriff’s Department release.
A caller claiming to be the man’s nephew told him he’d been in a bad traffic accident and needed money for an attorney, the release stated. The man complied, wiring the “nephew” more than $12,000. Later that day, he was requested to and sent a smaller chunk of change.
The call came on Sept. 24, according to the release. By the time the man grew wise of the scam, it was too late for financial institutions to stop the payments, and the money will likely not be returned.
Investigators urge locals to double-check and verify facts before sending money to anyone. Older Americans are often targets of such tricks, and should be particularly vigilant, the release said.
