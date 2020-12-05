ELK RAPIDS — Antrim County detectives still are investigating a four-car crash that killed two people.
Sonya Marie Fortin, 57, and Andrew Kaddish, 41, were pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon at the scene — a stretch U.S. 31 near Erickson Road in Milton Township.
It’s a tragic loss, Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean said hours after contacting family members and releasing the victims’ names Friday morning.
“She’s a local gal from Elk Rapids, he’s from Charlevoix,” Bean said. “Here we are, what, two and a half weeks out from Christmas, and you’re giving those kinds of notices to people.
“It creates a lot of heartache.”
The sheriff couldn’t say Friday what contributed to the deadly crash — time, autopsy results and reviews of the vehicles’ black boxes likely will tell.
Black box reviews will be handled by a Michigan State Police crash investigator, Bean added.
“I don’t know if all of them had seatbelts on — there’s a lot unanswered,” he said. “There were quite a few vehicles involved, along with two deaths. We’re just trying to make sure (everything) is correct.”
After several hours investigating the crash, investigators suspect it began when Fortin, driving a southbound Chrysler PT Cruiser, tried to pass a red GMC pickup truck driven by Traverse City resident James Dudewicz. For reasons detectives still are trying to parse out, Fortin wasn’t able to get back in her lane or turn off the road, Bean said, and ran into Kaddish’s northbound gray Hyundai.
“Whether there was not enough room for her to get in, whether she misjudged it, I don’t know,” Bean said. “We can all speculate to that, but I have no way (to know right now) for sure.”
The stretch is a passing zone, he added.
Kaddish lost control and smashed into a northbound utility truck. Fortin, likewise, was unable to stop from ramming into Dudewicz’ pickup.
Bean said one of the vehicles was completely destroyed up to its fire line, and the other saw heavy damage to its driver’s side. The pickup truck, which survived enough to retain its shape, suffered significant damage to its front end.
Such crashes are difficult for deputies and detectives, Bean said.
“You have to process it, you have to make the notifications. We have to do our jobs and be able to go home to our own families — and it does become difficult. You deal with it enough, I guess, that you know,” Bean said.
Dudewicz was treated at Munson Medical Center and has since been released, according to the Sheriff’s Department. David Berndt, who’d been driving the utility truck, was checked by EMS and released.
Bean said autopsy results for the others should come back within a few weeks.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.