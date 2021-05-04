TRAVERSE CITY — Authorities said a Traverse City man was stabbed and held at gunpoint by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff's officials said deputies responded at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday to an apartment complex in Garfield Township for a reported stabbing where the 27-year-old victim said he also was held at gunpoint. The suspect is a 25-year-old man from Bay City who formerly dated the victim's girlfriend, officials said.
The Bay City man allegedly went to the Traverse City man's apartment, gained entry, pointed a handgun at the victim and forced him to consume alcoholic beverages, authorities said.
The Bay City man apparently began to stab the Traverse City man and a physical fight began; the victim escaped and sought help from a neighbor, authorities said.
Sheriff's officials said the Bay City man fled and emergency medical responders and deputies found him lying on the lawn of the apartment complex with injuries, and the handgun nearby.
Emergency responders rushed the Traverse City man to Munson Medical Center to be treated for the stab wounds, as was the Bay City man who was thereafter taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail.
The suspect remains in custody at the jail in Traverse City on charges of attempted murder, unlawful imprisonment, felony firearms and felonious assault. Investigators continue to probe the incident, officials said.
Details of the case will be forwarded to the prosecutor for review.
