ELK RAPIDS -- Students are being sent home and classes canceled after a threat was made to an Elk Rapids school.
Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean said students were initially on lockdown.
Bean said the matter was being handled by Elk Rapids Police, and as of 8:30 a.m. Friday, officers were still on-scene. The Sheriff's Department did not have anyone on-scene to assist, he added.
Bean said he'd heard the lockdown was initiated after a threat was made on social media, but could share few other details. The threat was anonymous and concerned the Elk Rapids High School, according to a notice on the district website.
School will be canceled for the rest of the day, the message states.
Elk Rapids Police Chief Dave Centala and school officials did not immediately return calls for comment.
