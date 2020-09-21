FRANKFORT -- A child is missing and two others were rescued after diving off of and playing on a pier in in Frankfort.
The children were walking the pier with their grandmother when a wave washed the young ones off just before 1 p.m., according to Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel. The family is visiting from Tennessee, he added.
Schendel was on the scene around 4 p.m. Monday, joined by deputies, Department of Natural Resources personnel, Frankfort firefighters and U.S. Coast Guard officers.
The grandmother jumped in and was able to rescue the youngest child, Schendel said, and another was able to climb out of the surf. The afternoon's weather hindered efforts and offered little visibility, which left rescuers on standby until it clears.
A 12-year-old boy still is missing -- Schendel couldn't offer a description beyond the fact the boy wore dark-colored clothing.
Schendel said searchers don't believe they will find the boy alive.
"Oh no, it's recovery now," Schendel said. "He's been in far too long."
