FRANKFORT — Rough weather delayed day No. 2 of searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel said conditions made it near impossible to see and adequately search the Frankfort Harbor, where the boy and two younger siblings were swept off a pier Monday.
The siblings were strolling along the landmark with their grandmother that afternoon, Schendel said. The family hails from Tennessee, and were visiting northern Michigan on vacation.
A strong wave crested near the lighthouse and pulled the young ones into the water.
The grandmother jumped in and was able to pull the youngest sibling to safety, while the middle child managed to climb out.
The 12-year-old, whose name has not yet been released, was missing for hours as rough waters limited same-day search efforts. Despite conditions, rescuers stayed out until nightfall.
By that point, Schendel said the goal was body recovery.
He has the same goal for Wednesday— and said he hoped the calmer forecast means better progress.
“It should be very calm — I’m hoping the weather clears up quite a bit so we can see below the surface,” Schendel said.
Schendel said the boy could be jammed up against the rocks bordering the pier, and search efforts will center on that area Wednesday.
“We’re gonna go out with that premise … and see what that search comes up with,” he said. “If we’re not successful, we’ll try other searches.”
Mutual aid divers from Traverse City and Michigan State Police will assist, Schendel said, and the National Parks Service has offered a boat. Schendel’s marine deputies will add a normally Silver Lake-based vessel to the list — the department’s primary boat encountered an issue on Monday and is headed for the shop.
He’s hoping the U.S. Coast Guard can pledge a day of help — or at least center any scheduled training over the search perimeter.
The boy joins a growing list of this year’s water-related local deaths. A 57-year-old Allendale resident died at Munson Medical Center after being pulled from Torch Lake in late July. Earlier that month, rescuers were unable to help a 47-year-old Kalkaska man who’d been boating on the East Grand Traverse Bay, and two other men joined the list in early July — a 78-year-old recovered from Green Lake and a 19-year-old who’d been swimming with family in the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
To date, 90 people have drowned in the Great Lakes in 2020, according to statistics collected by the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. Fifty of those deaths — plus another three listed in “unknown condition” — occurred on Lake Michigan, which by far leads the lakes in death toll.
Search efforts will continue at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Schendel said.
“The hope is to recover the body — there’s no way anybody survived that,” he added. “You want to return the loved one to the family so they can have a proper burial.”
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
