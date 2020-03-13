TRAVERSE CITY — A 53-year-old Traverse City man was shot twice in the leg by a sheriff’s deputy using a less-lethal impact munition after deputies say he charged at officers with a knife and jumped on the hood of a police vehicle.
The suspect was taken to jail on charges of assault less than murder and malicious damage of police property after being treated and released from Munson Healthcare.
Deputies were sent to a home on Betsie River Road in Green Lake Township at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday after the man called 911 to report that two people were sneaking around in the front yard and one was on the home’s deck, said Capt. Christopher Clark with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
The home belongs to a woman the man was visiting. The man told deputies he armed himself with a mallet-type stick and was trying to get the woman’s golden retriever to attack the people, Clark said.
The woman told deputies the man had been drinking and that she did not see anyone in the yard, Clark said.
The deputies left, but the man called several more times. Deputies talked to him on the phone at about 10 p.m. and he told them he could still see people on the property. A couple of minutes later a neighbor called and said the man was banging on their door, Clark said.
When deputies arrived the man was in the driveway wielding a knife, Clark said. He was told to drop the knife, but he refused, telling the deputies they would have to shoot him, Clark said.
The man lunged at the deputies and was shot in the leg with the impact munition, Clark said. He dropped the knife but ran at deputies, who again shot him in the leg with the less-lethal weapon, Clark said.
The man jumped onto the hood of the patrol vehicle and bent the windshield wiper before deputies subdued him and placed him under arrest, Clark said.
The less-lethal impact munitions were implemented last summer and this is the second time deputies have used them, Clark said.
“If we didn’t have that last night there’s a very good chance lethal force would have been used,” Clark said.
