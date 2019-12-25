KINGSLEY — A Northland Foods employee is being investigated amid embezzlement accusations.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department investigators believe the 39-year-old Traverse City man pocketed $2,700 in lottery tickets while at work, according to Lt. Chris Oosse. The suspected incidents took place between early October and December 17.
Oosse noted the man has a criminal history.
He has yet to be arrested, Oosse said, but a report is pending review by the Grand Traverse County prosecutor. Sheriff’s Department investigators have requested an embezzlement charge.
