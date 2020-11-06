KALKASKA — Two teens are dead after one lost control of a hatchback and crashed into several trees.
The girls are 19-year-old Danyca Haydon and 19-year-old Annie Kotowsky, both from Rapid City, according to a statement issued by Kalkaska County Sheriff Pat Whiteford.
The pair took off for an early evening drive Wednesday, finding themselves near Wilhelm and Valley roads in rural Clearwater Township just before 7:40 p.m., according to the sheriff.
Calls for help rolled in minutes later, and dispatchers proved inundated with multiple 911 calls from witnesses and passing drivers.
Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrived on-scene to find the girls’ 2002 Ford Explorer on its back — investigators would learn the car rolled as it crashed into brush and trees along Wilhelm’s shoulder.
Both girls were ejected from the Explorer, according to Whiteford’s statement.
Both Annie, who was driving, and Danyca, her passenger, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators suspect speed was a factor in the crash.
Clearwater Township firefighters, Kalkaska EMS responders and Michigan State Police troopers assisted the Sheriff’s Department on-scene.
The investigation remains open.
