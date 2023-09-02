TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Sheriff Tom Bensley has spent the majority of his 75 years in law enforcement, a career that will end with his retirement on Sunday.
The path he took to becoming sheriff was a nontraditional one.
After working for the Sheriff’s Office for almost 30 years, Bensley retired in 1999. The man who hired him, Sheriff Richard Weiler, served in that role from 1951 to 1980. He was the longest-serving sheriff in county history.
Disenchanted in 2008 with the performance of then two-term incumbent Sheriff Scott Fewins, Bensley came out of retirement to run against him in the Republican primary and won by a decisive 2-to-1 margin.
Then, when no Democratic candidate emerged to challenge him, Bensley became the county’s 34th sheriff.
He is the only member of his family to serve in law enforcement.
During his law enforcement career, Bensley has worked as a marine patrol deputy, a member of the dive team, and as a supervisor for the snowmobile and off-road-vehicles programs. He and members of his family have a long history of public service in the region.
His family has owned a cottage on Long Lake since 1926. And Long Lake is the site of what Bensley said is one of his most haunting memories.
In November 2004, while he was a member of the sheriff’s dive team, a Traverse City woman became disoriented while driving on a dark and rainy evening and accidentally drove the car carrying three children into the lake. All four drowned.
“I was underwater most of the time,” Bensley recalled. “It was really traumatic for the people on shore when they were trying to save those three kids.”
Asked to assess his 15 years as sheriff, Bensley is quick to credit his officers and his corrections staff for any accomplishments.
“I don’t take credit for what they do,” he said.
As for the jail, “the credit goes to the corrections officers in the jail – which is a piece of crap. You can quote me on that.”
Built in 1964 and remodeled a couple of times, the jail is “the biggest liability the county has,” Bensley said.
“Everybody knows it’s what I said it was,” he said. “To work in there is terrible. If you walk through our facility and then you walk through a new modern facility you’d say, ‘Holy crap.’ ”
During Bensley’s tenure, the jail was a constant source of friction, with Bensley complaining that ever larger numbers of inmates were ending up in the county lockup because of a lack of mental health treatment.
In addition, the jail has seen several suicides, including Michael Shaun Smith in 2022, Marilyn Lucille Palmer in 2018 and Alan Bradley Halloway in 2017.
Smith and Halloway had been on suicide watch right before their deaths. “They were removed (from watch) by Community Mental Health,” Bensley said. “They then committed suicide. How is that our fault?”
In 2019, Halloway’s family settled a lawsuit against the county for $125,000. Palmer’s family settled for $20,000.
The county recently hired a new medical and mental health provider, American Correctional Healthcare Inc. Hiring ACH has been a vast improvement over the previous service provider, Bensley said.
“Now they have mental health professionals there, they have a doctor who oversees the whole thing, and the full- and part-time nurses have solidified,” he said. “Now the staff is pretty much the same, day-in and day-out.”
Bensley noted that discussions about building a new jail have come to naught. Currently, there are no plans to build one.
“They’ve had studies and plans and it’s never come to fruition,” he said. “I use this analogy: You know if you keep hitting your head against the wall it hurts. When you stop, it doesn’t hurt. And so I just stopped because everybody knows.
“But when you throw a $40 [to] $50 million-dollar price tag in front of these people, (they say) ‘Oh, well, wait a minute.’ ”
Because of the the jail’s layout, Bensley said moving people around is like a chess game. “You can’t have this guy next to this guy, and this is a high-security classification, this is low, you can’t put ’em together. It’s not as simple as (put) all the men over here and all the women over there.”
A new jail hasn’t been the only big-ticket item Bensley has asked the county to fund during his tenure.
In 2021, he asked the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners to purchase a BearCat armored rescue vehicle. Another BearCat is stationed in Grayling, but Bensley said it’s old and too far away to be of use here.
Members of the community largely disagreed. Bensley noted that the commissioners were bombarded with more than 300 emails opposing the purchase of the BearCat. He said 95% of them were from women, prompting him to utter what may be his most memorable line when he erupted to the opposition during a county commission meeting: “Too many people look at it through rose-colored glasses, sitting at home watching Hallmark movies, cradling their miniature, chocolate-swirl fartsy-doodle puppy,” he said. “Our view is sometimes much different.”
The board eventually approved the $260,000 purchase. Democrat Betsy Coffia was the only commissioner who opposed it.
“It didn’t get support of all of the commissioners,” Bensley said. “One commissioner lost his seat because of his vote. That was (Democrat) Bryce Hundley. No question about that. And now there’s somebody else sitting in his seat.”
Bensley said the BearCat has been used several times since it arrived last year. In one incident on South Division Street this past April, a 43-year-old Traverse City woman and her 56-year-old boyfriend were drinking and arguing when she pointed a rifle at him and he fled.
City police called in the Northern Michigan Regional Emergency Response Team, which deployed the county’s BearCat. The woman later surrendered her weapon and was taken into custody.
Bensley said he is retiring before the end of his term to ensure that his successor, Undersheriff Michael Shea, will have time to lead the department and gain name recognition before the next election.
Shea will take the reins after this Labor Day weekend.
Bensley said his health, which is good, is not the reason he decided to retire.
He intends to kick back, spend time at his cabin on Driggs Lake in the Upper Peninsula, enjoy life “doing whatever I want to do — and whatever my wife tells me to do.”
