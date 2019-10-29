TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County commissioners will hear from law enforcement and court officials Wednesday, who say they’ll present data in support of hiring additional staff, after the prosecutor and the sheriff were left off the previous agenda.
Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said she needs to hire another full-time attorney for the prosecutor’s office to respond to the increasingly complex criminal cases the county prosecutes, busy specialty courts, and changes in how the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission staffs arraignments.
“The biggest change for us in 2019 is that the MIDC started doing arraignments,” Moeggenberg said. “They have a defense attorney present in the courtroom, and present in the jail for video arrangements. To have one side there arguing and to not hear from us seemed wrong.”
The prosecutor’s office currently employs seven attorneys including the prosecutor. Attending all arraignments for both district and circuit court has added at least 12 hours a week to her staffing needs, she said.
Consulting with experts to rebut defense experts paid for by MIDC, technology like cell phone dumps and social media posts related to complex criminal prosecutions and staffing prosecutions in six specialty courts has also added time pressures on her office, Moeggenberg said.
“Today, almost every case we handle has some type of electronic media evidence,” she said.
Moeggenberg said the benefit and salary of a level I assistant prosecuting attorney is $69,235.
Sheriff Tom Bensley said his department could staff a full time interdiction team to proactively address crime, if approved for funding to hire two additional officers — a sergeant and a deputy.
“The bottom line here is the county has been on a current services plan for 15 years,” Bensley said. “While the population of the county — not the city — has increased somewhere near 25 percent. And we have less cops by one or two.”
The board packet includes letters of support from the Traverse Narcotics Team, the Grand Traverse County Drug Free Coalition, and is supported by the Chief of Police and the Michigan State Police, Bensley said. Salary and benefit cost of the two hires would be $169,792.
The county’s four-person interdiction team is currently made up of one sergeant and three deputies, who work the detail part-time, and are otherwise employed in the patrol division, said Captain Chris Clark.
“The intent of the team being full time is that they’re specially trained and if a call comes in for, let’s say an armed robbery, I can move that interdiction team in immediately and my regular patrol detail can go back to handling 911 hang-ups or shoplifting.”
County Administrator Nate Alger did not include the above positions in the 2020 recommended draft budget he submitted to commissioners Oct. 9; at the second of three scheduled budget study sessions Oct 23, Moeggenberg and Bensley attended but were not on the agenda.
Lengthy discussion by commissioners about the process of deciding on new hires ensued, and a motion by Commissioner Sonny Wheelock to invite Moeggenberg, Bensley and the county’s elected judges to present staffing needs to the board passed 6-1, with Commission Chair Rob Hentschel dissenting.
According to information provided commissioners in their board packet, the prosecutor’s office is the “initial gatekeeper” of the sobriety, domestic violence, drug, community outreach, probate behavior and veteran’s treatment courts.
Responsibilities the prosecutor takes on outside the courtroom include attending forensic interviews, training law enforcement and child protective services on how to testify, working with Hope not Handcuffs and working with high school and law school interns.
According to information provided commissioners in their board packet, there were 23,187 calls for service to the sheriff’s department in 2003, when the department had 68 officers; calls for service in 2018, with 66 officers were 45,224.
From 2014 to 2018 the sheriff’s department submitted 300 more arrest warrants and logged an increase in 5,650 hours.
The third budget study session is scheduled for Wednesday beginning at 8 a.m. at the Governmental Center on Boardman Ave.
