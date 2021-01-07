BELLAIRE — A downstate man faces a felonious assault charge after allegedly pointing a gun at his neighbor when asked not to drive his snowmobile on private property.
Authorities charged Kody Michael Williams, 25, of Carleton, with assault with a dangerous weapon, after a Dec. 30 incident at a fence line with a neighbor at his up north property. He was arrested Dec. 31 and released Jan. 1 on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.
Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean said Williams had reportedly been riding a snowmobile on his neighbor’s property, which is “what started the ruckus.” The neighbor was checking a fence row for damage when Williams approached, the sheriff said.
“They had a conversation about trespassing on the property,” Bean said.
The sheriff said the neighbor did not notice a long gun on a shoulder strap being carried by Williams because it was after 6 p.m. and already dark outside. The discussion eventually grew heated and then he couldn’t miss it, Bean said.
“It’s suspected Williams pointed the gun at the victim basically in a threatening manner,” he said.
Records on file with the 86th District Court show the neighbor told a sheriff’s deputy that Williams warned him he “shouldn’t be looking for trouble or it would be handled” while aiming the gun at him. The neighbor said he feared for his life, according to a probable cause arrest affidavit.
Bean said alcohol use may be a factor in the circumstances. He also pointed out the neighbor reportedly made no threats toward Williams, “other than saying ‘stay off my property,’” the sheriff said.
The men remained on their own respective properties throughout the incident in Helena Township, Bean said.
The responding deputy found the hunting rifle after Williams gave consent for his home to be searched, court records show.
Antrim County Prosecutor James Rossiter could not be reached for comment on the case.
Williams faces up to four years in prison and a $2,000 fine, if convicted of felonious assault with a dangerous weapon. He is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 19 for arraignment.
Records show the court on Jan. 4 ordered Williams not to consume alcohol, medical marijuana or other illegal substances, as well as to have no contact with the victim. He also must submit to twice weekly drug and alcohol testing in Monroe County.
Williams was ordered not to return to Antrim County until his next court date.
No defense attorney is yet on record for Williams, confirmed Carol Stocking, 86th District Court administrator.
