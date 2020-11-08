TRAVERSE CITY — As communities settle and voters weary, Sheriff Tom Bensley too settles into a fourth term — one where he likely will continue to face Greg Hall’s calls for reform.
The incumbent survived an unexpectedly close race Tuesday, netting just 10 percent more of the vote than Hall, a first-time Democratic challenger.
But days since see near opposite reactions from the staunch opponents. And fellow officials — alongside the thousands who cast votes for Hall — wonder if the close count might impact change beyond Election Day.
It’s not likely, Bensley said.
He said he puts little stock in Hall’s gains, calling much of the newcomer’s margin the result of the “D” next to his name.
Instead, Bensley has spent days since touting the fact that he took a greater margin than fellow Republicans in the county, including incumbent President Donald Trump and Senate-hopeful John James.
He offered Traverse City as an example.
“Everybody got creamed, OK? Democrat candidates won in the City of Traverse City. But Trump and (Republican candidate for Michigan’s House of Representatives John) Roth got 33 percent of the vote — I got 40 percent of the vote in the city,” Bensley said Friday. “There was a lot of support from Democrats for me, over Mr. Hall.”
Hall has long called attention to what he feels is lacking oversight of both the jail and Sheriff’s Department overall. He suspects larger races spurred many party-line votes in smaller ones.
County Commissioner Betsy Coffia, who’s repeatedly criticized how Bensley handled the spring 2019 investigation and resignation of former Jail Administrator Todd Ritter. Ritter, accused of several lewd and inappropriate on-the-job acts, now faces charges in a case elevated to 13th Circuit Court dockets in mid-October.
Coffia hopes Bensley might consider some of Hall’s reforms after seeing the community’s support for his opponent.
“We are both elected to do a job for our community and we have got to find a way to work together,” said Coffia, who also won re-election. “We have a moral and a fiscal responsibility to address the issues in the jail. We cannot simply ignore them and hope they’ll go away.”
“I have had issues with how he’s handled a number of things but I’ll be happy to continue working with him as things move forward,” Commissioner Bryce Hundley added.
County commissioners determine Sheriff’s Department funding, alongside several other matters.
The Ritter matter has spurred conflict between the two in recent months, continuing a recurring trend of mixed agreement between the two.
“I think the people have spoken. The people know the sheriff, he has a history and just by his win the people think that overall he’s doing a pretty good job,” said County Commissioner Brad Jewett, who also won re-election Tuesday.
Mixed support or not, 2020 has been a complex campaign year, with pandemic concerns limiting in-person appearances and debates among local candidates.
“During a normal year, could I have influenced another 10, 15, 20 percent of the vote? I don’t know” Hall said. “It just has not been a typical election year in any sense — it’s not been a typical year in any sense.”
He pledged to his supporters and Grand Traverse voters his advocacy efforts would continue, but stopped short of confirming a 2024 run.
Meanwhile, Bensley plans to continue efforts he’s already started, including pushes for more department funding and Interdiction Team hires.
“I’m pleased with the win and looking forward to what lies ahead,” Bensley said.
