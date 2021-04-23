FIFE LAKE — A Kingsley woman died in a single-vehicle wreck in Kalkaska County's Springfield Township, east of Fife Lake.
Kalkaska County Sheriff's deputies reportedly found the crash around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Ingersoll Road, west of Creighton Road. Three people were outside the vehicle and one was trapped inside, authorities said.
The SUV apparently left the road and flipped several times, with two occupants not wearing seatbelts ejected, officials said.
Haley Nicole Stangler, 21, died in the crash, while two occupants were taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Sheriff's officials identified the three other men who occupied the SUV as Christopher Michael Bluer, 23, of South Boardman; Lucas James Garcia, 23, of Fife Lake; and, Nikolas Anthony Garcia, 26, of Atlanta.
Sheriff Patrick Whiteford said the crash remains under investigation.
