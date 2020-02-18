TRAVERSE CITY — A man and woman are in custody after they were arrested on suspicion of beating up a 17-year-old girl.
The names of the suspects, both 19 years old, have not been released as they are awaiting arraignment on charges of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Lt. Chris Oosse said.
Both live together in Long Lake Township.
Oosse said the man and woman assaulted the girl outside her Garfield Township residence at 11 a.m. Monday. The man brandished a silver pistol and pointed it at the girl before the two beat her with their firsts and then fled in a maroon Ford Focus, Oosse reported.
Deputies found the car near Chum's Corner at 8:30 p.m. Monday and arrested both the man and woman. A .177 caliber, semi-automatic BB gun was recovered from the car, Oosse said.
