LAKE ANN — A pair of unique, handmade canoes were stolen recently in Leelanau County.
Officials with the Leelanau County Sheriff's department are investigating a larceny in Kasson Township in which the valuable canoes were taken from a building on County Road 669 just south of M-72. The exact date of the theft is unknown, just that it happened within the last three weeks, officials said.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the theft to call Deputy Everard Bowen at 231-256-8800.
