LELAND — A homeowner on East Tamarack Lane called for help after a reportedly drunken boater crashed into their dock on North Lake Leelanau.
Deputies with the Leelanau County Sheriff's department arrested the 36-year-old Leland man on suspicion of operating a watercraft while intoxicated. Emergency responders found the man asleep on a bench seat on a pontoon boat that had crashed into the homeowners' dock, according to information released by the agency.
Witnesses reported the man was seen just after 5 p.m. Tuesday traveling close to their dock on a pontoon boat, then striking the dock. An open bottle of vodka was found next to the man, authorities said.
Officials discovered the man had a dangerously high blood-alcohol content and rushed him to Munson Medical Center for treatment. Once cleared by medical officials, he was arrested and taken to the Leelanau County Jail in Suttons Bay.
Leland Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene along with sheriff's deputies.
