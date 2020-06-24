MANCELONA — Investigations continue into a rural Antrim County hit-and-run as a woman clings to life.
The 71-year-old victim of the crash, which occurred around 8:30 a.m. Monday, remains in critical condition at Traverse City’s Munson Medical Center, Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean said Wednesday.
The woman and her 63-year-old nephew were enjoying a morning walk — for her, a near-daily routine — along Satterly Lake Road near her Mancelona Township home.
It was interrupted when a black Chevy Trailblazer, partially outside its lane, shot toward the pair, according to Bean. It passed the 63-year-old before swerving toward the shoulder.
The man told investigators he could only watch as the Trailblazer hit his aunt from behind and then drove off.
“They were not in the road — they were on the shoulder,” Bean said. “They were walking like they were supposed to.”
Bean couldn’t say whether investigators believe the swerve was an attempt to hit the woman, or unintentional.
The nephew called 911, and AERO Med arrived on-scene to transport the 71-year-old woman to Munson. Sheriff’s Department officials combed the scene and continue investigating the matter.
Based on the nephew’s description, the suspect was tracked down soon after on C-42 Alba Highway. He nearly swerved into a patrol car twice before finally stopping and being placed in cuffs, according to a release.
At this point, he will face charges for driving under the influence of drugs and two unrelated outstanding warrants. The man, who Bean said hails from the Mancelona/Kalkaska area, has yet to be charged related to the hit-and-run.
Bean couldn’t say what counts his department might recommend to prosecutors.
“I have no idea, depending on if she makes it and how she feels. There’s a lot of unknowns yet with this,” Bean said. “We’re trying to do the most thorough investigation we can do … so the prosecutor’s office can make the correct call for the charges.”
Investigations are still being completed, he added, and officers were busy Wednesday with interviews and other efforts. The case will head to Antrim County prosecutors for review as soon as a report is completed.
Bean said hit-and-runs are a rare incident in Antrim County, and he personally hasn’t seen one in a long time.
It’s lucky, he added, that the woman’s nephew joined her for that daily walk — hit-and-runs rarely have witnesses.
“If anything, it was very fortunate that he was there,” he said. “It’s too bad that he had to see what happened, but if she’d been on a walk by herself it could’ve been more tragic than what it is.”
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.