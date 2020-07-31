THOMPSONVILLE — An early morning trailer explosion left a woman and her husband burned.
The Friday incident, which lit up Benzie County’s Veterans Memorial Park at about 6:50 a.m., destroyed the couple’s camper, according to Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel.
Sheriff’s deputies, Michigan State Police troopers and firefighters from Homestead and Inland Township responded to the blaze.
Schendel suspects the incident was caused by a gas leak.
No one else in the campground was injured, he added, and both husband and wife were treated at Munson Medical Center. She's since been released, according to MSP Lt. Derrick Carroll.
They had a small puppy in the trailer with them, who escaped the wreckage, Schendel said.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
This report was updated with information from Michigan State Police.
