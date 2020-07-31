THOMPSONVILLE — An early morning trailer explosion left a woman injured and her husband, clinging to life.
The Friday incident, which lit up Benzie County’s Veterans Memorial Park at about 6:50 a.m., destroyed the couple’s camper, according to Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel.
Sheriff’s deputies, Michigan State Police troopers and firefighters from Homestead and Inland Township responded to the blaze.
Schendel suspects the incident was caused by a gas leak.
No one else in the campground was injured, he added, and both husband and wife are being treated at Munson Medical Center. They had a small puppy in the trailer with them, who escaped the wreckage, Schendel said.
