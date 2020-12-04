BELLAIRE — Twin brothers accused of participating in a foiled plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have been released from jail on bond.
William and Michael Null, both 38, first appeared in 86th District Court on Oct. 8 for arraignment on charges of providing material support for a terrorist act and felony firearms possession.
The Null brothers, of Shelbyville and Plainwell, respectively, were released from jail the day after a Wednesday ruling from Judge Michael Stepka eased bond conditions set for the brothers nearly two months ago.
Stepka first denied a request from the Nulls’ lawyer that he reduce the brothers’ $250,000 cash/surety bonds. But the judge decided to grant the Nulls a 10-percent bond option — meaning the men each could post $25,000 cash along with a guarantee for the full bond amount.
The brothers’ release comes with stringent requirements similar to other since-released co-defendants — each Null must wear an electronic monitoring device at all times, is forbidden from communicating via the internet or having any contact with government officials beyond the courts, and must follow a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, 86th District Court records show.
The Nulls’ are accused of playing a role in months-long plotting that included an initial plan to attack the state Capitol. The pair are accused of aiding in training, equipment preparations and surveillance of the Democratic governor’s northern Michigan cottage, from which a group of men are accused of planning to kidnap her, according to court records. From there, they aimed to whisk her off to Wisconsin and hold some sort of “mock trial” that would see the governor “convicted” of treason and executed, according to court documents.
Both of the Nulls posted bond and were released Thursday afternoon, according to Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean. Now, of the four (soon to be five) men charged in Antrim in connection to the plot, only co-defendant Eric Molitor remains in jail. Molitor was issued a $250,000, 10-percent bond at his arraignment Oct. 8.
The fourth man charged in Antrim County, Shawn Fix, posted bond on Nov. 10, according to Bean.
A fifth man, Brian Higgins, awaits extradition to Michigan on a warrant of providing material support for a terrorist act from Columbia County, Wisconsin, according to a Thursday release from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.
Higgins is set to appear on Dec. 15 for an extradition hearing, the release states.
A months-long investigation, which federal court records show began in early 2020 and hinged largely on FBI informants and undercover investigators, spurred charges against three other men in state courts, for a total eight. Six other men face more serious federal charges following the investigation.
In November, a downstate judge granted bond reductions to three other defendants — Pete Musico, Paul Bellar and Joseph Morrison. A judge slashed bonds for Bellar and Morrision — $500,000 and $10 million, respectively — in Jackson County court hearing last month.
Bellar met his reduced $75,000 bond and has been released. Morrison remains in custody, according to the AG release.
Musicos’ bond also was reduced and he subsequently was released in October, according the Associated Press.
Musico is set to appear in Jackson County’s 12th District Court at 1 p.m. Friday for a probable cause conference.
Morrison and Bellar return to court at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 for their own probable cause conference.
Ryan Jarvi, Press Secretary for the state’s Attorney General’s Office, offered no comment on the ongoing cases, and a call to Attorney Tom Siver, who represented the Null brothers Wednesday, was not immediately returned Thursday.
Fix, Molitor and the Nulls next appear in court on Dec. 16 for a preliminary exam.
