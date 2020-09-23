FRANKFORT — Family members waiting in agony have closure after divers pulled the body of a 12-year-old Tennessee boy from Lake Michigan’s waters.
The search began after the wind-driven surf washed Lane Frame and his two younger siblings into the water Monday afternoon, according to Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel.
They’d been walking the blustery Frankfort Pier with their grandmother when the wave struck, he added. The grandmother was able to pull Frame’s youngest sibling out of the water, and a middle sibling managed to climb out.
But Lane was gone.
Frantic rescue attempts transitioned to body-recovery after about three hours, Schendel said.
High winds and notable waves hindered same-day search efforts, but rescuers remained on-scene until nightfall, Schendel said. Conditions proved too difficult to navigate Tuesday, and would-be efforts were called off.
Schendel said divers were prepped with a start time of 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Schendel’s suspicion that the boy might’ve been pinned under the pier’s rocks proved correct, he said. Frame’s body was found almost exactly where he went in, up against some rocks 10 feet below the water’s surface.
With assistance came from Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police dive teams, Frame was found around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Schendel said.
An autopsy was in progress Wednesday afternoon, and Schendel said the boy’s body would be released to family members soon after. A GoFundMe campaign was started for the family.
Family members combed the shoreline Monday, but Schendel said they weren’t brought along for Wednesday’s efforts, which were limited to law enforcement.
“We told them we’d do everything we could to find him,” Schendel said.
“And we did.”
Help also came from Grand Traverse County’s ROV — remote-operated vehicle. Frankfort firefighters also assisted on-scene, as did the National Parks Service.
U.S. Coast Guard personnel helped with Monday’s efforts, but weren’t available upon the search’s resumption.
Frame joins a growing list of this year’s water-related local deaths. A 57-year-old Allendale resident died at Munson Medical Center after being pulled from Torch Lake in late July. Earlier that month, rescuers were unable to help a 47-year-old Kalkaska man who’d been boating on the East Grand Traverse Bay, and two other men joined the list in early July — a 78-year-old recovered from Green Lake and a 19-year-old who’d been swimming with family in the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
To date, 90 people have drowned in the Great Lakes in 2020, according to statistics collected by the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. Fifty of those deaths — plus another three listed in “unknown condition” — occurred on Lake Michigan, which by far leads the lakes in death toll.
Frame is the second to die after being washed off the Frankfort Pier.
Frankfort Fire Chief Aaron Garrett said the last death occurred in 2018 — but that doesn’t mean the pier is otherwise safe.
“We see people get washed off more than fatalities — (and) I’m sure there’s people who get washed off that are able to get out on their own, and we’re not even aware of them,” he said, adding that signs on the sidewalk and the pier’s start warn walkers of such dangers.
Public education on water safety is a constant battle — for his department and dozens of others, Schendel said.
“It all boils down to common sense,” Schendel said. “The easiest thing to remember is that (when) the weather is bad and there’s high wind activity and high waves, the lake should be avoided.”
Garrett said he thinks locals should heed such lessons the same as vacationers.
“The danger (is) the undercurrents, things you cannot see,” he said. “And then weather can turn on a dime and just come at you out of nowhere sometimes.”
Deaths like Frame’s are tragic accidents — and with piers like Frankfort’s being owned, operated and maintained by the Army Corp., police and municipalities can't close them, and have few options for keeping people away from them, Schendel said.
“How do you prevent this, you know?” he said. “I often say you’ve gotta use common sense when you go out on that pier and that piers are dangerous, yet everybody goes out on it.”
