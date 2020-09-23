FRANKFORT — The body of a boy swept off the Frankfort pier has been found.
A large wave washed the boy, 12-year-old Lane Frame, off the pier as he walked it with his grandmother and two younger siblings Monday afternoon, according to Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel, spurring the morning effort.
The children were vacationing from Tennessee with their grandmother and other family members, Schendel said. The grandmother was able to pull the youngest child from the water, and the middle sibling managed to climb out.
Rough weather hampered same-day searching, but didn’t stop rescuers from probing the waters until nightfall, Schendel said. Tuesday’s weather proved just as challenging, he added, canceling search efforts entirely.
Crews, including mutual aid divers on loan from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police, aided in the discovery.
“It’s great to be able to have closure for the family — they’ve already gone through the tragedy for the last two days knowing what the final outcome would be,” Schendel said. “To be able to find him, that’s what we always strive for.”
A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the family.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.