TRAVERSE CITY — Five new part-time bailiffs will staff judicial sessions at the Robert P. Griffin Hall of Justice beginning Nov. 1.
Grand Traverse County commissioners voted Wednesday to approve Sheriff Tom Bensley’s plan to address personnel challenges.
“It’s no secret that for years we’ve had staffing issues in the jail,” Bensley said. “We have military deployments for several months, exceeding a year in some places. We have people in training and they can’t work a shift by themselves. If we didn’t have to service the court, those corrections officers would remain in the jail.”
Bensley said the jail paid $304,507 in overtime costs in 2018 and was “on pace” to spend $340,000 on overtime this year. Staffing the court accounts for some of that amount, though not all court sessions at the Hall of Justice are currently attended to by an officer.
District Court Judges Michael Stepka and Robert Cooney submitted letters in support of Bensley’s bailiff hiring program; Probate Judge Melanie Stanton submitted a video statement; and District Court Administrator Carol Stocking made an in-person emotional appeal.
“The reality is, you just don’t know what is going to happen at any time in the court,” said Stanton, on a video.
“I think it is incredibly important from a liability point of view for the commissioners to consider.”
Stanton said Michigan Supreme Court civil procedure rules call for a bailiff to be available for every session of court.
Stocking showed commissioners a sentencing video of a man Deputy Civil Counsel Kit Tholen identified as a person convicted of calling in a bomb threat to Munson Medical Center.
In the video, defendant Eric Schermerhorn appears agitated and stands up from the defendant’s table. A court officer arrives with another inmate in tow, unaware there is a problem.
There’s a disturbance from Schermerhorn, the court reporter moves out of her chair and stands behind Judge Thomas Phillips. The court officer deploys his taser but Schermerhorn is not hit.
“This whole thing could have gone really, really bad,” Stocking said. “Fortunately, it didn’t. But this kind of thing really does happen in our courts.”
Bensley estimated the bailiffs would be paid between $17 and $22/hour, and the cost of hiring five would be about $125,000 a year. Funding would come from overtime cost savings, support from the court, and a $65,000 grant from the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission, he said.
On any given week, Bensley said he is short four to five corrections officers and often has to require them to work forced overtime in order to meet intake, housing, and prisoner transport responsibilities.
“I’m not saying I’m looking to hire four or five corrections officers. I’m saying on the schedule I have 34 positions and 29 officers to fill them. Everybody doesn’t agree with those staffing plans but its clear with the vacancies we have on the schedule, we need to do something.”
Excessive overtime can cause absenteeism, staff burn-out, health problems, and mistakes, Bensley said. And when corrections officers are not available to do prisoner transport, a road patrol officer is given the task, meaning, “he’s not doing his law enforcement duties in the county,” he said.
Bensley said he’s been meeting with representatives from family, probate, and district court and the request to commissioners was a result of those meetings. More than 20 people have shown interest in applying for the part-time positions, he said.
Commissioners Betsy Coffia and Bryce Hundley both said they were supportive of the bailiff idea, but wanted more time to study Bensley’s PowerPoint presentation before it was presented for a vote.
Bensley said he did not include it in their packets because he wanted them to have access to the information before the media began asking them questions.
Commissioner Sonny Wheelock made a motion to implement Bensley’s bailiff program, it was seconded by Ron Clous and passed unanimously on a roll call vote.
“We need our corrections officers in the jail where they belong,” Wheelock said. “There’s still huge potential for very violent things to happen in courtrooms. We need to make sure we’re safe and the bailiff program is the way to do that.”
