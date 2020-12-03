ELK RAPIDS — Two people died after an attempt to pass ended in a four-car pile-up.
Antrim County Sheriff’s Department detectives are investigating the four-car crash on US 31 near Erickson Road in Milton Township, which happened after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a department release.
After several hours investigating the crash, investigators suspect it began when a woman driving a southbound Chrysler passenger vehicle tried to pass a slower GMC pick-up. She wasn’t able to get back in her lane and crashed into a northbound Hyundai, the release states.
The Hyundai lost control in the process and smashed into a utility truck, and likewise, the Chrysler rammed into the GMC pick-up.
Drivers from the Chrysler and Hyundai were pronounced dead at the scene by the Antrim County medical examiner.
A driver and passenger from the GMC were taken to Munson Medical Center for treatment, and the driver of the utility truck escaped unharmed.
Investigations closed the busy roadway for several hours, according to the release.
Firefighters from Elk Rapids, Milton Township and Torch Lake assisted on the scene, as did a Michigan State Police crash investigation team and Elk Rapids police officers.
