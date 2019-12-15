CHICAGO — I hadn’t even pulled out of my space in an underground Chicago parking garage when I saw the first reaction to a social media post about just tasting Asian carp for the first time.
It was the barfing emoji.
Trouble is, Asian carp doesn’t taste that bad. In fact, it tastes much like whitefish.
Smoked whitefish pâté is considered a delicacy in northwest Lower Michigan. Some argue it’s the most scrumptious way to eat Great Lakes fish. It’s certainly my favorite.
I wasn’t sure what to expect when I bit into an Asian carp slider burger served to me and a group of other environmental journalists during a workshop hosted by nonprofit Institute for Journalism and Natural Resources. What I tasted resembled whitefish.
Yep, whitefish.
Not only was it not bad, it tasted just fine. The sliders had been in to-go containers for a while between coming off the grill and being consumed by a pack of hungry reporters. So maybe it was a touch dry by the time it touched my lips, but it certainly didn’t taste bad.
That’s why Dirk Fucik, owner of Chicago-based Dirk’s Fish seafood and restaurant, has been peddling Asian carp burgers for nearly a decade.
“It’s really kind of a neutral flavor,” Fucik said. “I found the best way to eat them is in burgers because everyone loves burgers and you can flavor it any way you like.
“It can stand on its own merits. It’s better than tilapia — a much better taste than tilapia,” he said.
As Illinois natural resources managers struggled to control Asian carp populations in the Illinois River and other waterways, commercial fishermen were brought into the mix to help keep the voracious fish in check. That meant those caught fish had to be sold somewhere for something.
Most of the Asian carp caught by commercial fishers in Illinois are used as fertilizer for agriculture, or even end up in pet food. But some are sold for human consumption, a trend already popular in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood, Fucik said.
There is a chef in New Orleans who is trying to re-brand Asian carp as Silverfin, a trademarked name he created to sound tastier. Fucik said he hates that effort, just like taking Patagonia toothfish and calling them Chilean sea bass.
It’s just trying to trick people, he argued.
“Eventually you are going to tell them it’s Asian carp.”
In Asia, the fish are often smoked and eaten slowly with chopsticks, with the meat pulled away from the many prominent bones. That slow pace doesn’t work for Americans, Fucik said, so he double grinds the fish into burger.
“It’s a super-bony fish which makes it complicated on my end,” he said.
That’s why he turns it into a fishy ground product.
“Anything you can do with ground meat you can do with this carp.”
The last five years Fucik’s gefilte fish customers have also eaten Asian carp, which he said garnered more compliments than ever before.
So the question is whether we can eat our way out of the Asian carp crisis. Not likely, methinks.
It seems, though, that making use of the abundant protein source — even with its negative ecological connotations — is the clever thing to do.
And with every bite of Asian carp taken from the Illinois River will come the satisfaction of knowing you’ve done a small part to help protect the Great Lakes from this looming environmental threat.
