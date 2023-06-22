TRAVERSE CITY — Another member of Traverse City Planning Commission resigned over the debate surrounding proposed changes to residential zoning rules.
Heather Shaw said in a letter announcing her resignation that she believed the process leading up to commissioners’ June 6 vote to recommend the changes was a failed one. That process, she argued, didn’t truly give the board a chance to deliberate and disregarded public opinion.
Originally appointed in 2017, Shaw’s current term was set to end Nov. 11, according to information from the city. But she said she couldn’t serve any longer.
“I’m protesting the corruption of the planning process,” she said. “This is not how the Michigan Planning Enabling Act expects planning directors to lead their commissions.”
Shaw in her letter said the planning commission was not allowed to do its job, and that calls to split up the package of changes and consider them one by one went nowhere. She accused Planning Director Shawn Winter of resisting any efforts to make amendments, including on language that would keep athletic fields and golf courses as allowed uses in some residential districts.
The changes would make several adjustments to one- and two-family districts, including removing a 15-per-year cap on accessory dwelling units, allowing ADUs on properties with duplexes or triplexes and removing a requirement that a home with an ADU have the owner living in one or the other.
While Shaw asked to table the changes at the June 6 meeting so the commission could go through them one at a time, she didn’t find consensus. Instead, the board voted 7-2 to recommend the changes as written to city commissioners, with Shaw and Commissioner Linda Koebert voting against.
That was despite repeated comments asking for either changes or a slower approach, with even some supporters qualifying their stance on keeping the owner occupancy requirement for ADUs.
Shaw noted this in her resignation letter.
“After nearly two hours of mostly negative public comment, again mostly concerning owner occupancy, the majority of commissioners voted to rubber stamp the package of amendments exactly as Winter had written them,” she wrote.
A message for Winter was left Wednesday.
Koebert said she voted “no” because she didn’t want to send the amendment package forward without at least responding to some of the public engagement, if not making adjustments to reflect it.
But Koebert, who also serves on the city commission, said she didn’t agree that the process was corrupt, broken or somehow improper. She noted how other communities that took up what’s become a national trend rolled out the changes more slowly, with Portland, Oregon, introducing the concept over two years with help from local nonprofits.
”So they did a more holistic approach, where we tried to just do it through the planning commission,” she said. “I wouldn’t call that corrupt, I would call it maybe naive that we thought it would be easier.”
Once it became clear that it wouldn’t be easy, some planners wanted to “put the brakes on,” Koebert said. She added there’s still a chance to spend more time educating and talking about the changes, but wondered how the city commission would prioritize it alongside an ongoing city manager hunt.
While Shaw noted city Commissioner Tim Werner had asked planning commissioners to pass the package as-is and let the city commission take the heat, Werner said that wasn’t meant to discourage any deliberations or amendments.
”That was just to encourage them not to tie themselves in knots about it, like they seemed to be leaning toward it but knew it was a political lift,” he said. “I was indicating that in my mind, that’s the responsibility of the city commission to take the, say, political arrows.”
Werner said he was aware of some of Shaw’s concerns with the planning commission process. Asked if he agreed, he said it’s up to the planning commission to decide what it wants to do, but he didn’t believe planning board members were discouraged from deliberating the amendments.
Shaw’s resignation marks the second in five days from the planning commission, with former Chairman David Hassing stepping down on Friday. He also pointed to the debate around the zoning changes, specifically his feeling that his efforts to engage the public in debate failed.
Hassing also stated in an email that he wanted to step aside to let new leadership through, and had previously considered ending his time on the board earlier than the November 2025 date his term was set to end.
Koebert called it a “very sad thing” that two planning commissioners would step down following a debate that drew some distressing comments and emails. She noted that Shaw wanted to take a different approach on the recommendations rather than consider them all at once, but she found no support for that route.
City commissioners are set to discuss the changes at their July 17 meeting, Werner said. He agreed that planners’ recommendation was far from the final word, and that all or part of the amendment package could be sent back to the planning body for further deliberations.
”It is a big political lift, and I don’t pretend to know where my fellow city commissioners’ minds are on this,” he said.
