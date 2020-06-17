TRAVERSE CITY — A shared streets pilot program to give people more space for social distancing starts Thursday, city Manager Marty Colburn said.
Washington Street between Boardman Avenue and Rose Street will have barricades and signage telling drivers to slow down, according to a release. Volunteers will replace and remove them in the mornings and evenings, plus report on how the pilot is going to city staff.
Bicycling organization El Grupo Norte and TART Trails are among the program's partners, which aims to give people more space for activities on a shared street.
The trial run was originally set to start June 8, but was delayed to allow more time for communications, according to a later release.
Colburn said its start was further delayed until Eighth Street reopened — utility work required closing it to all traffic between Wellington and Franklin streets Monday through Wednesday, according to a release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.