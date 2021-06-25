TRAVERSE CITY — November’s Traverse City Commission election could be the first one since 2007 without Mayor Jim Carruthers’ name on the ballot.
That is, if he opts against running altogether. Carruthers said he’s done soon as mayor, but is weighing whether to run for a partial term Commissioner Roger Putman will leave open in November. He expects to have decided in a week or so, he said.
“I’m considering it but I still haven’t made my final decision,” he said. “I’m still talking to family, I’m still talking to friends. It’s not an easy decision because I value my city and I value my input, but there comes a time in all our lives where we have to focus on what’s important.”
Meanwhile, Putman is just one of three incumbents who won’t be back when a new commission is sworn in. Commissioners Brian McGillivary and Christie Minervini both opted not to seek reelection, McGillivary after serving four years on the board and Minervini after two.
Both pointed to the time commitment demanded of an elected official, although Minervini stressed there’s no one reason behind her decision.
“I came to the position in a two-year term to be sure it was right for me and my family, and it’s been challenging,” she said.
Tending to her store was a factor, particularly as the pandemic had effects on the job market, Minervini said. She also found the city’s virtual meetings — which started March 23, 2020, and are set to wrap after June — to be frustrating compared to in-person. And she also has other things she’d like to do personally and professionally.
McGillivary said it takes up two or three full days every week going through meeting materials, responding to emails and so on. He has kept his commitments to his family, the city commission and the various committees on which he serves, but his attention to devote to his real estate business has been lacking. Something had to give, he said.
“You could probably spend less time on this job than I do, but that’s just not the way I’m made,” he said. “And honestly I don’t think it’s the way any of our commissioners, our current commission is made.”
He didn’t rule out a future run, especially if circumstances change that allow him to spend less time on work, McGillivary said.
Don’t count Minervini out entirely, either: she wants to keep serving on appointed boards as she did on the city Arts Commission and Human Rights Commission prior to her election, she said. She’s interested in a spot on the Planning Commission or the Downtown Development Authority board.
Carruthers’ time in city government stretches back before voters sent him to the commission, and in 2015 voters elected him mayor, as previously reported.
He said he’s done a lot in that time to be proud of, from his work pushing human rights for all to clean energy advocacy and more.
The pandemic’s strain on many aspects of his life, particularly personal, prompted him to reconsider his priorities, he said. He’s reaching a point where focusing on his parents, husband and friendships is looking more important than focusing on the city.
“I value the work I’ve done with the city commissioners I’ve worked with, I just need to make more space for my personal life and my family at this time,” he said.
All three had priorities they’re hoping to see through in their remaining time.
Carruthers said he wants to see through efforts to secure funding for potentially tens of millions in drinking water and wastewater treatment plant repairs and upgrades, plus major water and sewer main projects.
Minervini also wants to keep focusing on infrastructure, and said she hopes the city can reform an ad hoc committee looking at ways to fund the system with no dedicated source of money. She’s also hoping to advance efforts to redevelop two city parking lots off State Street, Lots G and O, as mixed-use housing and commercial space.
For McGillivary’s time as a “lame duck,” as he put it, he is hoping to move forward non-medical marijuana ordinances to finally resolve the matter.
Current city ordinances are tied up in court over claims from would-be retailers that the rules, particularly a cap on retailers and a merit-based system to award them, violate state law, as previously reported.
Putman announced in May he’ll step down early, citing ongoing and mounting health concerns, as previously reported.
Minervini wasn’t prepared to say whether she’ll run for city commission again in the future, but she did urge anyone considering running to do so now. There are two full terms, a half-term and the mayor’s seat up for grabs, and the potential field so far is narrow, she noted.
City Clerk Benjamin Marentette said no one has officially filed as a candidate so far, but those who have requested filing paperwork includes some familiar names. Incumbent Commissioner Tim Werner, former city Manager and Commissioner Richard Lewis and former Grand Traverse County commissioner Tom Mair have nominating petitions, Lewis for the mayor’s seat.
The list also includes two relative newcomers looking for city commission spots. That’s city Arts Commission member Mi Stanley, and Mitchell Treadwell, a member of a few appointed boards including Parks and Recreation and the Traverse City Housing Commission.
Nominating petitions are due by 4 p.m. July 20, while write-in candidates must file notice of intent by 4 p.m. October 22 — he advised submitting paperwork early so there’s time to fix any issues. Candidates must be qualified city voters for 30 consecutive days or more, and not in debt to the city.
