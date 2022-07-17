TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education will hold its second public hearing regarding the school district’s sex education curriculum.
The TCAPS board of education is set to discuss and potentially approve suggested updates to the high school sex education curriculum made by the district’s sex education advisory board on Monday.
The meeting will also include a public hearing about the school district’s sex education curriculum.
On June 27, the TCAPS board of education’s curriculum committee held the first of two public hearings on the school district’s sex education curriculum.
At that hearing, Dan McGee, a physical education teacher at Central High School and a member of TCAPS’s sex education advisory board, presented to the committee the changes that the advisory board is suggesting to the current sex education curriculum.
The sex education advisory board consists of 20 to 24 community and staff members who meet once per month to review the sex education curriculum and materials.
During the 2021-22 school year, the board focused on updating the high school sex education curriculum, primarily in the teachings about abstinence, relationships and contraception.
In the abstinence corner of the curriculum, the board suggested adding a section about refusal skills, which is meant to give students skills in how to communicate to their partner that they do not want to engage in sexual activity, McGee said.
The board also added definitions of sexual activity to the curriculum and a notice at the beginning of the lesson that if the discussion brings up negative feelings for a student they should feel comfortable talking to a teacher about it.
Other suggested changes to the curriculum were in the section about relationships.
This part of the curriculum was reframed as healthy versus unhealthy relationships, McGee said.
Among the many changes to the relationships section is the addition of questions kids can ask themselves when assessing their relationships; updated diagrams on examples of abusive and supportive behaviors; advice on how to get out of a harmful relationship safely; and advice for how to help friends who are in harmful relationships.
As for the curriculum around contraceptives, the current curriculum is a 2011 document from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Suggested updates expand on the current curriculum and include a chart with the names of contraceptives, how each is used, how each impacts the individuals using it, how effective each is and other important notes about them.
The current sex education curriculum and the suggested changes to it can be found at the TCAPS board of education website in the board packet for Monday’s meeting.
The approval of these updates is on Monday’s discussion portion of their agenda.
The public is welcome. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Tompkins Boardman Administration Center.
