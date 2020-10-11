TRAVERSE CITY — Studying Traverse City's sanitary sewer system will take more time but city Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger and others already have some fixes in mind.
City commissioners on Monday will hear Krueger's interim findings from more than two months of investigating sewer lines that are buried deeper than record-high Lake Michigan water levels, and finding properties that illicitly drain sump pumps into the sanitary sewer.
The study started amid three sewage spills between May 28 and July 18, the smallest of which dumped 1,200 gallons and the largest, 54,000, into the Boardman River. All three came after brief but heavy rains, and Krueger previously said he suspected infiltration and inflow from leaky access hole covers and pipe joints could be partly to blame. So too could sump pumps, taxed harder by rising underground water levels and draining where they shouldn't.
All three spills gushed out of the same access hole near Union and Front streets — behind the Record-Eagle — so the city built a roughly 3,000-gallon temporary retention pool to contain smaller spills, or buy time to react to larger ones, Krueger said.
"It hasn't really been needed yet, but at least it's there, and we're going to likely remove it for the winter months, then put it back in spring as a safety net, if you will," he said.
It's clear the city needs to line a "significant amount" of old sanitary pipes that sit below Lake Michigan levels, Krueger said. Maps show several miles of sewer lines buried below lake levels, but the worst runs along Grandview Parkway roughly between Oak and Monroe streets. Some north-south segments, a few nearly reaching Randolph Street, need attention as well.
"So we know that there's some old clay pipe over there that is likely letting in infiltration, which we would like to incorporate lining those pipes with the capital improvements," he said.
Inspecting 335 properties revealed some illicit hook-ups, but not many, Krueger said. Those sump pumps are essentially adding groundwater into the sewer system — ideally, the pumps should drain outside and away from the building they're in, but that's not possible in every situation, he said.
He'll also discuss some conceptual ideas for longer-term projects that could redirect some of the sewage from the city's west half, much of which flows through a main beneath the Boardman River, he said. One possibility is building a new, 24-inch main that would run roughly from Wadsworth Street to the treatment plant to divert some of the flow.
The question for all the work is how to pay for it, Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said. She repeatedly pointed out the city doesn't have as much money as many people think.
"I think I would just say we all want to just wave a wand every time we find a problem and have it be fixed, but again it goes back to the comment of, everybody thinks we have all this money sitting around and we don't, especially when you parse out the designated versus the general funds," she said.
Shamroe is hopeful the city can find other funding sources she and other commissioners have heard may be available from state and federal agencies — Krueger said his department's looking into possible grants.
The mayor pro tem is also hoping to hear about possible costs for potential fixes, she said.
"If not, you can guarantee we'll be asking," she said.
Krueger said there's more studying to do. The deluges that led to the previous spills stopped — "thankfully" — and recent day-long light rains didn't cause the same amount of runoff. He wants more data during the spring and summer from four meters that measure sewage flow to see how rain impacts the system.
Plus, lake levels have fallen from their summer high, and Krueger's hoping the lake won't rise as high in 2021.
"Which will help everywhere, but we're still going to be working to reduce inflow and infiltration all along," he said. "It's a long process, but we're working at it."
