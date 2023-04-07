TRAVERSE CITY — A major sewer line along Traverse City's riverfront will be partly rebuilt and rerouted.
Contractor Elmer's Crane and Dozer will start Monday in the alley north of Front Street between Cass and Union Streets, city Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger said. They'll close part of the public parking lot so they can build a new sewer main near an existing one that runs along the riverbank and atop the foundation of a river wall.
Plans are to build the pipe further inland and under the alley, test it, then connect service lines that empty into the existing main and temporarily pump the new line into the existing one, Krueger said. Then, contractors will connect the new line to the existing one at both ends and abandon the old line in place for now, sealing it with bulkheads.
It's a roughly $1 million project, and property owners will pay for their portion of their service lines, Krueger said.
Work is set to wrap by the end of May 29, according to a release from the city.
Public parking in the alley will be closed throughout, and access to the pedestrian bridge will be disrupted at times, according to the release. Krueger said barricades will leave space for garbage trucks and deliveries.
It's the latest project along the Boardman/Ottaway River wall, with the same contractor shoring up the wall's foundation between Cass and State streets in the fall, as previously reported. That involved installing sheet-piling along the foundation and filling in gaps beneath it with concrete.
Krueger said that work stabilized a section of the wall he figured was undercut with no soil beneath or behind it in several places — while city Commissioner Tim Werner previously questioned if the wall was actually unstable, Krueger said the missing soil meant part of the wall's support elements were missing, too.
