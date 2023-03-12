ONEKAMA — When local township Supervisor David Meister clicks “send” on a federal funding application, it will cap years of work by members of a sewer authority board who say they are trying to find out how much a new system would cost.
A best-case estimate, officials said Tuesday, would assess relevant owners of improved property $130 a month for the $60 million system; vacant property would be assessed $34 a month and unbuildable vacant property could be exempt.
Those figures are preliminary, officials said, and no decision has been made.
“Without knowing whether we can get grants and loans, and how much of the project those grants and loans might cover, we can’t know the cost of this,” Meister said. “Some people seem to be opposed to us even applying which, frankly, I do not understand.”
Meister chairs the Two Lakes Collaborative Sewer Authority, established in 2017 with representatives from four municipalities — Onekama, Pleasanton and Bear Lake townships and the Village of Bear Lake.
The authority is seeking funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program for a new public sewer system around Bear and Portage lakes which, if funded and approved, would replace the current hodge-podge of septic tanks and drain fields.
Some of these systems are decades old; others are modern, and installed within the past year, records show.
In public meetings, on social media and recently via U.S. Mail, some who live or vacation here question the need for an expensive system ostensibly to protect two inland lakes, which District 10 Health Department staff confirmed regularly test clean.
“The water quality in Bear Lake and Portage Lake is excellent,” said Matt Fournier, District 10’s environmental health supervisor, of the lakes’ surface water and public swim areas.
Fournier said elevated bacteria levels are regularly detected in an Onekama-area stream flowing past an area of densely situated cottages which, he said, showed there was an impact from septic systems near Portage Lake.
The bacteria has not affected water quality in the lake itself, he said.
At a raucous well-attended meeting in Bear Lake Tuesday night, Meister was accused of personal gain if the sewer were to be built — an accusation he denied — and sewer authority board members appeared visibly weary of the timing, and the nastiness, of the opposition.
“I know you want to pitchfork me, but I’m proud we didn’t go spend thousands and thousands of dollars for this,” said Bear Lake Township Supervisor Jeff Harthun of the way the sewer authority sought grant money to compile the federal application.
“We’re here as a volunteer board, and the misinformation and personal attacks, for me, are frustrating,” said Shelly Lynnes, Village of Bear Lake council president.
An anonymous letter
Last month, this opposition escalated when a self-described and so far anonymous citizen’s group paid a commercial online mailing service to send official-looking letters to hundreds of area property owners and use the return address of the municipalities’ elected clerks.
Meister said the letters confused residents and spurred false accusations against the clerks.
“People were coming into the office, accusing me of using taxpayer money for this and I had nothing to do with it,” said Shelli Johnson, clerk of Onekama Township.
Meister said he referred the letter to the Michigan State Police and the U.S. Postal Service for identity theft and mail fraud; Lynnes said she called the state attorney general’s office about possible impersonation of an elected official.
“I can give you the MCL number for that right now,” Lynnes said Tuesday, directing a reporter to her cell phone.
Displayed there was a section of Michigan’s criminal code, 750.217 ©, which states it is against the law for someone to falsely represent a public official in an unauthorized process that affects people or property.
The salutation on the letter says: “Dear Sewer Assessment District parcel owner,” lists the recipient’s property’s parcel number or numbers and a payment due of $108,604,474.
“No, this is not a bill,” the first line reads. “But it almost certainly will be — if you and I don’t take action right now. You are receiving this letter because you are in the Sewer Assessment District.”
There is no sewer assessment district, officials confirmed Tuesday and Eric Williams, a Big Rapids attorney for who reviewed the letter for Onekama Township, called the figure inaccurate and exaggerated.
There is a proposed sewer assessment district and area property owners can check to see if they’re in it, and learn more about the history of the effort, by reviewing documents posted on the authority’s website.
Everyone in the pool
Meister said a special assessment district around each of the lakes would only be finalized if the USDA approved grants and loans. Residents would also have to express support for the project during two required public hearings; and the related boards of each municipality gave their sewer authority representative the go-ahead.
“If one municipality pulled out, we’d all be out,” Meister said.
This “everyone in the pool” mindset is how special assessment districts work, too. Those included have to hook up.
The letter from the citizens’ group states that local taxpayers would be “on the hook” for the entire bill, regardless of any possible government funding, and urged recipients to use an enclosed form to file a written objection to the project with their local officials.
The letter is signed, “Two Lakes Sewer Concerned Citizens,” and refers recipients to a website for more information, including how the $108 million figure was calculated.
An administrator of a 264-member private Facebook group — Sewer Project in Onekama Twp, Bear Lake Twp & Village, & Pleasanton Twp — said the group, members of which largely oppose a public sewer, was not behind the letter.
“The misleading guerilla tactic caused undue hardship for the clerks serving their communities and unnecessarily frightened and confused many citizens,” reads a Feb. 22 statement posted to the group’s page.
“We believe the facts of the ill-conceived and unaffordable STEP sewer system proposal speak for themselves,” the statement reads. “There is no need for inflammatory tactics or claims.”
Accusations personal
One of those claims accuses Meister of advocating for a public sewer as a proxy for Bob Gezon, a West Michigan businessman whose companies own lakeside properties from Grand Haven to Montague, including Windfall Landings LLC, which has a management agreement with Portage Point, a resort, condominium and marina in Onekama.
Any expansion of the historic property would likely hinge on access to a public sewer — that’s widely accepted public knowledge — and authority board members were asked Tuesday by some meeting attendees to disavow any financial interest by themselves or their family members in Windfall Landings.
All four members did so, after expressing confusion about the question.
Gezon was out of the country and did not attend the meeting, but said Thursday no one on the sewer authority board or their families have investments in his properties.
“I support the effort but only as long as it’s reasonable in cost,” Gezon said. “I’m just a cog in the wheel.”
Meister was then grilled about a vacant 70-acre parcel on Erdman Road in Onekama Township, owned by his family and listed in sewer authority documents as a possible location for the public system’s central infrastructure — should it be built.
Manistee County Register of Deeds records show this acreage in 1982 was added to a trust established by Meister’s father, Darwin Meister.
David Meister and his brother, Darrell Meister, as co-trustees, quit-claimed the property to Darrell Meister on July 26, 2019, and the county recorded the transaction about a month later on Aug. 29, 2019, records show.
When the Two Lakes Sewer Authority in 2017 first began gathering information about a public sewer, the initial plan, records show, was to work with the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians and connect with the sovereign nation’s water and sewer system.
Meeting minutes show the authority board, in a 3-1 vote, decided Sept. 4, 2019, to pursue instead funding and cost estimates for building its own system, which would eventually require the purchase of property to construct some type of centralized infrastructure.
An archaeological study, required for the USDA Rural Development funding application, was later conducted on the property owned by Darrell Meister, which unnamed meeting attendees said Tuesday they found suspicious.
“Why didn’t you own part of it, you’re brothers? Your dad didn’t like you?” one man, who did not give his name, asked Meister, causing an uproar.
“My dad did like me, sir,” Meister replied. “You didn’t know my Dad, he was an honorable World War II veteran.”
“Well, my mom loved me and she went 50-50,” the man said, spurring the crowd to react once more.
Meister explained how an engineer, who was assisting with compiling information for the federal funding application, said land was needed for the archaeological study and Meister suggested his brother’s land.
There is no purchase agreement for the property, records show, no money has changed hands and, if the project is funded and approved, the authority could buy the Meister property — but is not required to do so.
Meister’s explanation was among responses that did not appear to satisfy many residents, including those who offered arguments similar to those in the anonymous letter. A contact for the citizens’ group, “Archie McDonald,” declined to speak on the record.
Once the USDA RD application is sent, a response could come in 30, 60 or 90 days, Meister said.
Meister also said he planned to ask Onekama Township’s board to pick someone else to serve on the sewer authority, although he said he wasn’t sure who’d want the job.
The next meeting of the authority is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. April 11 at the Bear Lake Township Hall.
