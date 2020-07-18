TRAVERSE CITY — Another sewage spill into the Boardman River impacted several popular Traverse City beaches Saturday.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department is warning beachgoers to stay completely out of the water at Clinch Park, Sunset Park, Senior Center, Bryant Park and private beaches east of the Boardman River mouth, and the river itself from the fish weir near Front Street to the mouth. There's a no-body-contact advisory in place for all of them, according to a release.
Follow Record-Eagle.com for updates to this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.