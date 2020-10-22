TRAVERSE CITY — Central Grade School students will get a three-day weekend after heavy and prolonged rains Thursday caused a sewer line at the building to backup.
In-person instruction and remote learning are both canceled Friday, but class is expected to be back in session Monday.
Traverse City Area Public Schools officials announced the closure Thursday night. All other school buildings will be in session Friday.
Maintenance staff and workers were on site Thursday to identify the problem, but district officials said the issue will not be fixed in time, nor will the building be properly cleaned, before the start of school Friday.
Parents picking up breakfast or lunch for their Central Grade student can do so at the TCAPS Montessori at Glen Loomis from 7-7:45 a.m.
Rains were expected to continue into Friday evening.
