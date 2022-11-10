Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 25 kts from the south and highest waves around 8 feet. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&