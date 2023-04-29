MANISTEE — The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle Friday afternoon crash off M-55 that resulted in multiple injuries.
The collision occurred at the Stronach Road intersection in Stronach Township. Officials believe the collision occurred when a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country — driven by a 39-year-old Marietta woman and carrying her three children, ages 7, 5 and 4 — attempted to make a left turn onto Stronach Road from M-55. In the process, the minivan collided head-on with a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox traveling eastbound on M-55, driven by a 93-year-old Newaygo man, with a 92-year-old female passenger, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Then, the Equinox hit a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban driven by a 62-year-old man from Irons with his son, 14, at the stop sign at the intersection.
The Town and Country occupants were all transported to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, before the 7-year-old was transported via helicopter to Devos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, according to the release.
The passenger of the Equinox was flown from Munson Manistee Hospital to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Equinox remained at Munson Manistee with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
The occupants of the Suburban were treated at the scene and released, according to reports.
The intersection was to be closed Saturday from 3-5 p.m. while the sheriff’s office investigated the scene further.
The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Department of Public Safety, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Stronach Township Fire, Norman Township Fire, and Manistee County Central Dispatch assisted on the scene, according to the release.
