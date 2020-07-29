HOUGHTON LAKE — A Houghton Lake man faces charges after an investigation revealed dealings in child pornography, police said.
David Charles Flamand, 29, was arraigned Tuesday on several counts, including child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, according to a Michigan State Police press release.
The case stems from a tip sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in May. It spurred a months-long investigation headed by MSP’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The accusations center around a Houghton Lake child, though MSP Trooper Brett Nichols declined to share their age or further details. The matter was an isolated incident, Nichols added, and has not revealed any additional suspects.
Flamand was in jail on unrelated charges when the case was brought against him, the release stated.
Roscommon County probation officers and Department of Corrections officials assisted in the investigation.
MSP’s Computer Crimes Unit suggests parents talk with their children about internet safety and utilize resources provided at www.missingkids.org.
Anyone with information on potential child abuse or exploitation should send in a tip at www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.
