TRAVERSE CITY — Three area beaches are open for swimming days after a heavy-rain-spawned sewage spill into the Boardman River.
The spill sent an estimated 54,000 gallons of untreated sewage into the river system, which pushed E. coli levels beyond recommended human contact with the water.
On Sunday the Grand Traverse County Health Department lifted restrictions at Clinch Park, Bryant Park, and Senior Center beaches.
Partial contact recommendations — which OKs activities like wading, fishing, and paddling — persist at Sunset Park Beach and the lower Boardman River.
E. coli counts at Sunset Park Beach are 344 per 100/ml; 402 per 100/ml at the Boardman River at N. Union and Front St.; and 373 per 100/ml at the boat launch.
The threshold for full body contact is 300 per 100/ml or less, according to a health department statement.
More samples will be taken Monday at the affected areas, the statement read.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.