GAYLORD — Emergency responders rushed seven teens for hospital treatment after a single-vehicle crash during the weekend left them all injured — two seriously.
Michigan State Police said that just before 3 a.m. Sunday, a pickup driven by a 17-year-old girl from Afton left the road, hit an embankment and went airborne, stopping when it struck another embankment. The crash happened on Old M-27 near North Otsego Lake Drive in Otsego County's Bagley Township, just outside Gaylord.
All seven teens inside the truck — aged between 17 and 19 years old — were injured and emergency responders took them to the local hospital for treatment. Two of the teens were then transferred to a Saginaw hospital to be treated for more serious injuries, authorities said.
MSP investigators suspect speed may be a factor in the crash, which authorities said remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.