MAPLETON — Attorneys for Peninsula Township, and for a winery association and group of wineries challenging its winery zoning rules, will meet for a settlement conference that’s hopefully the first of a series.
They’re set to meet with U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Ray Kent on Thursday to begin working on issues between the township and plaintiffs, three issues at a time, said Joseph Infante, an attorney for 11 wineries and Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula Association.
It’s the start of a process that could end a legal battle that’s been simmering since October 2020. The wineries are challenging several zoning rules that target everything from events — banning weddings, for example — to the type of merchandise a winery can sell, to requiring some winery types to use a certain percentage of Peninsula-grown grapes.
Infante said he expects Kent to select three issues for the first meeting, then see how much progress the two parties make in reaching an agreement. The magistrate would then select three or so more for the next meeting and so on until they’ve worked through them all.
Greg Meihn, Peninsula Township’s attorney, said it’s the process the township had hoped for all along.
“There’s an old adage in the armed forces that if an elephant falls on you and you try to eat it all at once, well, you kill yourself,” he said. “But if you take your time and eat a little bit by bit, you get yourself into the right position.”
Infante agreed it’s probably easier to take the case in “small bites.”
Township trustees are set to meet in closed session Wednesday to discuss a settlement strategy for Thursday’s meeting, and the next meeting hopefully to come, township Attorney Greg Meihn said.
As they do, they’ll consider input gathered by an advisory committee that aims to represent the township’s residents, agricultural producers and its commercial sector.
Trustees formed the committee based on input from a member of Protect the Peninsula. They spoke at a packed meeting in October where trustees rejected what one board member dubbed an “all-or-nothing” settlement.
While U.S. District Court Judge Paul Maloney agreed with the township that not approving that settlement meant there was none to enforce, he sided with the plaintiffs in sanctioning the township $17,142.48 for turning it down.
Maloney ruled as much around the same time both sides met in Grand Rapids for a settlement conference that ultimately led to the upcoming series of meetings, as previously reported.
Settlement or no, the case looks to be coming to a head after more than a year: Infante said there’s an April 22 hearing for motions for summary judgement, which court records show both sides have filed. And Meihn said there’s a trial set for August.
Infante said it’s possible the settlement conferences might not wrap ahead of the April 22 hearing.
In that case, Maloney may opt to delay the hearing, or hear arguments but wait to issue a ruling, especially if the conferences have been productive, Meihn said. The judge may also opt to hold the hearing and make a ruling if the talks haven’t made progress.
But Meihn cautioned he isn’t sure what will happen.
“That’s anybody’s bet, anybody who tells you different is lying,” he said.
The wineries involved are Bowers Harbor Vineyard & Winery Inc., Brys Winery LLC, Chateau Grand Traverse LTD, Tabone Vineyards LLC, Two Lads LLC, Winery at Black Star Farms LLC and Villa Mari LLC.
Companies doing business as Bonobo Winery, Chateau Chantal, Hawthorne Vineyards and Peninsula Cellars also are challenging township zoning. All plaintiffs except Bonobo Winery are members of Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula — also known as the Old Mission Peninsula Wine Trail.
