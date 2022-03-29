Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kt from the southeast and highest waves around 3 feet expected. * WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI, Norwood MI to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge including Little Traverse Bay, Sleeping Bear Point to Grand Traverse Light MI, Point Betsie to Sleeping Bear Point MI and Manistee to Point Betsie MI. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&